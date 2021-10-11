Main Content

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox Romance 'Ecstasy & Agony'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may look like they have the picture perfect relationship, but that's really not the case. For British GQ's Autumn, Winter 2021 issue, the pair got candid about their romance in the spotlight. "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason," MGK said.

