Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox Is His First True Love: I Didn't Think 'That Could Ever Exist'

CLIP09/24/20
Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly's love for girlfriend Megan Fox has been a transformative experience. The "Concert for Aliens" singer stopped by SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" this week to discuss his new pop-punk album "Tickets To My Downfall," and he revealed that falling for Megan during the making of the album was his first real experience with love. "After I made most of the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. This was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. … I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," he said, adding, "I didn't know what [true love] was until me and her made eye contact."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Machine Gun Kelly, megan fox, relationship, Love, couple, celebrity, music
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.