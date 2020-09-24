Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly's love for girlfriend Megan Fox has been a transformative experience. The "Concert for Aliens" singer stopped by SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" this week to discuss his new pop-punk album "Tickets To My Downfall," and he revealed that falling for Megan during the making of the album was his first real experience with love. "After I made most of the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. This was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. … I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," he said, adding, "I didn't know what [true love] was until me and her made eye contact."

