Machine Gun Kelly Brings Daughter Casie Colson To 'The Last Son' Premiere

CLIP12/03/21
It was daddy-daughter date night on the red carpet! Machine Gun Kelly took his 12-year-old daughter Casie to the premiere of his new western flick, "The Last Son" on Thursday night in NYC. For the special night out on the town, the duo brought their fashion a-game! The rocker donned a chic ivory suit adorned with pearls and a white turtleneck. Meanwhile his daughter, sported a black leather coat and black pants.

