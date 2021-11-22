Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly brought a special date to the 2021 American Music Awards, his daughter Casie Colson Baker. The pair looked super stylish in coordinated black outfits. MGK donned a black-leather shirt with several zippers and pearls on it and oversized black pants. His daughter looked stunning in long black cutout dress. She paired the look with natural makeup, a gold chain necklace and statement earrings. This is MGK and Casie's first red carpet together since 2019.

