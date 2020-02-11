Also available on the nbc app

Macaulay Culkin continues to defend his longtime friend Michael Jackson. The former child star addressed the ongoing sexual abuse allegations against the late music icon in a rare and candid interview for Esquire's March cover story. "He never did anything to me," Macaulay told the outlet. "I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I'd have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on." The "Home Alone" actor even recalled a story of bumping into James Franco on a plane following the premiere of HBO's "Leaving Neverland." When James asked Macaulay what he thought about the documentary, he effectively shut down the question and replied, "Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?"

