Mac Miller Is 'Happy' For Ariana Grande Following Her Engagement To Pete Davidson

Mac Miller is taking Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement in stride. Watch to find out what he had to say about it.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, saturday night live, ariana grande mac miller, pete davidson ariana grande, pete davidson engaged, snl, no tears left to cry, sweetener, comedians, couples, musicians, ariana grande, mac miller, ariana grande engaged, ariana grande pete davidson, pete davidson, relationships, mac miller ariana grande
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.