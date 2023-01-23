Main Content

'M3GAN' Star Violet McGraw Does Iconic Movie Dance With Mario Lopez

CLIP01/23/23

Violet McGraw joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about the new hit horror film "M3gan." Violet made some good friends on set, gushing that she and Amie Donald, the girl who plays Megan in the film, became really close and also had some nice things to say about co-star Allison Williams. "I loved working with Allison so much... Not everyone gets my sarcasm, but Allison got that right away," said Violet. Mario Lopez and Violet recreated the iconic dance from the film. You can watch "M3GAN" in theaters now.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: megan, M3GAN, Violet McGraw, Allison Williams, Amie Donald, friend, Doll, horror
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.