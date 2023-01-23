Violet McGraw joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about the new hit horror film "M3gan." Violet made some good friends on set, gushing that she and Amie Donald, the girl who plays Megan in the film, became really close and also had some nice things to say about co-star Allison Williams. "I loved working with Allison so much... Not everyone gets my sarcasm, but Allison got that right away," said Violet. Mario Lopez and Violet recreated the iconic dance from the film. You can watch "M3GAN" in theaters now.

