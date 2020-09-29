Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Lynda Carter's Daughter Says Mom Is 'More Wonderful' Than Wonder Woman: 'She Taught Me How To Be Brave'

CLIP09/29/20
Also available on the nbc app

Lynda Carter and Jessica Carter Altman make an incredible mother-daughter duo! The "Wonder Woman" actress and her lookalike daughter talked to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about their bond, and Jessica emphasized that Lynda was an even bigger superhero as a parent. "I just feel really lucky that my mom is even more wonderful than the character," she gushed. “She taught me how to be strong, she taught me how to be brave and she taught me that I could do whatever it is that I want to do, and that I didn't have to fit anyone else's ideal. I just had to be myself." Lynda also reflected on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Wonder Woman character and talked about Jessica following in her musical footsteps. All of Lynda's music and Jessica's EP, "No Rules," are available on Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, lynda carter, jessica carter altman, music, Daughter, family, parenting, Wonder Woman, interview, access daily
S2020 E07 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.