Lynda Carter is mourning a devastating loss. The "Wonder Woman" star announced the death of her beloved husband, Robert. A. Altman, in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Feb. 10, revealing that the video game executive had passed away a week earlier at age 73. Lynda shared a romantic throwback photo of the pair taken in 1983 and penned a moving tribute to their 37-year marriage and enduring love.

