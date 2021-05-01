Also available on the nbc app

Lupita Nyong’o is giving an update on how “Black Panther 2” will honor Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy. Lupita said screenwriter and director Ryan Coogler has carefully addressed Boseman’s absence following the actor’s death in August 2020 after secretly battling colon cancer for four years. “At the same time, we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world,” the Oscar winner told Yahoo! Entertainment.

