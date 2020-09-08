Also available on the nbc app

Lupita Nyong'o is mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman. The late actor's "Black Panther" co-star honored his life and legacy in a heartfelt Instagram tribute just days after she attended a private memorial in Malibu, California, for Chadwick, who passed away on Aug. 28 following a private battle with colon cancer. "I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning," she wrote.

Appearing: