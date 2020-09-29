Luke Wilson just got back together with the cast of "Legally Blonde"! The actor told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about his and his co-stars' recent 20th-anniversary Zoom reunion, which has yet to be publicly released. "I was like, 'This is the closest I've come to, like, a high school reunion was doing that. And I definitely did find myself thinking, like, 'Geez. I mean, it's been a long 20 years.' I went jogging on the beach, you know? Took a shower and tried a couple of shirts on," he joked. Luke also discussed his thoughts on "Legally Blonde 3" and his new gig hosting the docuseries "Emergency Call." "Emergency Call" premieres Sept. 28 at 10/9c on ABC.

News and Information Daytime Interview