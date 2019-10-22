Luke Perry's Son Jack Remembers This Sweet Gesture That Late Dad Did At His Wrestling Matches

Also available on the NBC app

Jack Perry opens up on Access Daily about his late father Luke Perry. The AEW wrestler shares to host Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans that the "Riverdale" star was as great as everyone says he was, explaining that "he was just a real good guy." Jack also recalls how his "super supportive" dad used to come to his matches in a disguise so that he wouldn't steal Jack's thunder or get noticed.

