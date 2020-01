Also available on the NBC app

Luke Pell is heading to "The Bachelor Winter Games," and he tells Access how he's changed since "The Bachelorette." Plus, he reveals which games he's hoping to participate in on the reality show. And, he tells Access why fans should watch "The Bachelor Winter Games" over anything else on television in February. "The Bachelor Winter Games" premieres Tues., Feb. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.

