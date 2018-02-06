Also available on the NBC app

On the set of ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games" in Vermont, Luke Pell speaks with Access about heading into the reality show. Is he definitely single? Plus, Luke predicts how quickly there will be a hot tub and people stripping down on the show. And, would he consider a romantic relationship with his friend Ashley Iaconetti, who is also on the show? "The Bachelor Winter Games" premieres Tues., Feb. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.

