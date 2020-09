Also available on the nbc app

Luke Combs is opening up about getting married to Nicole Hocking during the coronavirus pandemic. The “When It Rains It Pours” singer was at the 2020 ACM Awards press room where he said tying the knot this year was wild. The 30-year-old also spoke about how getting married and winning Album Of The Year and Male Vocalist Of The Year at the award show have changed his perspective on 2020.

