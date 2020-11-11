Also available on the nbc app

Luke Combs has got that newlywed glow! The country singer spoke to Access Hollywood about married life with wife Nicole Hocking ahead of 2020 CMA Awards. "I think putting up with me is an incredible accomplishment in itself," he said, laughing. "I've written a few songs about my wife, and she just continues to amaze me and so, it's easy to channel that into a song every once in a while, and I'm just real thankful that people can relate to them as much as I do." The 54th Annual CMA Awards hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker airs live from Nashville's Music City Center Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Appearing: