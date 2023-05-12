Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting a second child, which will make their son Tex a big brother! "I have a 10-month-old at home, me and my wife, so we're doing the two under two thing. It's gonna be interesting times coming up here pretty soon," he told Access Hollywood guest correspondent Simone Boyce at the 2023 ACM Awards. "Luckily, my best friend lives ten minutes from me, from high school. He had two under two, so he's kind of like, he's my sherpa up the mountain. … I call him a lot." Luke also reflected on his fourth nomination for Entertainer of the Year and the exciting possibility of taking home the Triple Crown Award! The 2023 ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on May 11 at 7 PM ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

