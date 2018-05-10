Luke Bryan Reacts To Bradley Cooper's Country Crooning: 'He's Too Pretty!'

Country superstar Luke Bryan reacts to Bradley Cooper's musical talent from "A Star Is Born." Hear what Luke had to say about Bradley's singing!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, bradley cooper singing, luke bryan 2018, as seen on access, luke bryan, hollywood, interviews, luke bryan interview, celebrity news, access, bradley cooper a star is born, entertainment, celebrity, gossip, bradley cooper, bradley cooper maybe it's time, breaking news, entertainment news, country music luke bryan
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.