Luke Bryan is impressed with Orlando Bloom's fitness! At Sunday's "American Idol" live show, the country star told Access Hollywood that fellow judge Katy Perry showed him a clip of her fiancé doing some shirtless pull-ups on the set of "Red Right Hand." "He's engaging already amazing muscles, therefore already sending my man crush to a higher level," he joked. Luke, Katy and Lionel Richie also dished on Season 20's incredible Final 3. "American Idol's" finale airs May 22 at 8/7c on ABC.

