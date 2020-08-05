Also available on the nbc app

Luke Bryan is confident Katy Perry will make a stellar parent. When asked about his "American Idol" co-star’s pregnancy, the "What She Wants Tonight" singer told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans he thinks she'll be "a 10 out of 10 mother." "Just knowing Katy, as far as her awareness and her intellect, and just how sharp she is – she's amazingly talented when it comes to all of her surroundings and people. She's going to be able to take all of those amazing qualities and focus it on being a wonderful mother and a nurturing mother," he said. Luke also talked about getting his mom to make a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video and lending his fishing boat to friend Thomas Rhett. Luke's new album, "Born Here Live Here Die Here," drops on Aug. 7.

