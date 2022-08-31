Main Content

Luke Bell, Country Singer Who Went Missing In Arizona, Dead At 32

CLIP08/30/22

The country music industry is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Luke Bell. The musician was found dead more than a week after he was reported missing in Tucson, Ariz. according to Saving Country Music. He was 32. His friend Matt Kinman confirmed the sad news to the outlet on Monday. Tucson Police told the New York Post that Luke went missing on Aug. 20 and that the cause of death is currently “unknown.”

Tags: Luke Bell, country music, Tucson, arizona
