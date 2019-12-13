Luis Fonsi Praises Justin Bieber For Opening Up 'A Lot Of Doors' For Latin Music

Also available on the NBC app

Luis Fonsi joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover and chatted about the making of his hit single "Despacito," sharing the moment he knew the bop would take off. Luis also revealed how getting Justin Bieber involved in the single opened up a lot of doors for Latin music. The singer also opened up about sharing his musical expertise with aspiring singers as a judge on "La Voz," which is the Spanish-language version of NBC's popular singing competition show "The Voice." Plus, watch Luis get a surprise message from his high school teacher!

Appearing: