Gone, but never forgotten. Ludacris joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans and recalls his time on the "Fast & Furious" franchise and reveals that his "best memories" are of working with late co-star Paul Walker. The hip-hop superstar also reflects on writing his first rap at age nine and how he fibbed about his age to make the rhyme work! And, Luda shares that his children can't get enough of the videos on his website KidNation, which helps educate young people about love, tolerance, positivity and more.

