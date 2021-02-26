Also available on the nbc app

There’s a lot to look forward to if you’re a “Fast and Furious” fan! Chris “Ludacris” Bridges joins Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss his new television show “Luda Can’t Cook,” his home life with a house full of women, and the future of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Ludacris says, “They’ve made a statement saying we’re doing two more. A Fast 10 and 11. I don’t know when because, like you said, they are pushing ‘Fast 9’ back. It’s like the date keeps getting pushed back fast and furiously every single time.” “Luda Can’t Cook” is streaming now on Discovery+.

