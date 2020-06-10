Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ludacris Reveals He Spoke With George Floyd's Family: 'We Thanked Them For Their Strength'

CLIP06/10/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Ludacris is reflecting on the civil unrest sweeping the nation and beyond, and what we can do next to keep the momentum going. The hip-hop superstar tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles his reaction to the continued Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd, and why he believes the global outcry is "just a start" to lasting social change. Luda also reveals he spoke with Floyd's family while paying his respect to the late Houston native, and thanked them for their strength. The rapper also shares the inspiration behind his website KidNation, which helps educate young people about love, tolerance, positivity and more, and the timely new music video "Get Along," out now.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Ludacris, kidnation, get along, ludacris get along, black lives matter, George Floyd, george floyd protests, music, rappers, hip hop
S2020 E011 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime

Clips

Chris Hemsworth Trolls Himself In Hilarious Snap While On Vacation
CLIP 01/16/21
Tiger Woods' First Girlfriend Reads His Breakup Letter In New HBO Documentary
CLIP 01/15/21
Elizabeth Smart Found 'The Masked Dancer' 'Terrifying'
CLIP 01/15/21
Vanessa Bryant Gets Candid About Struggling With Grief: Some Days 'You Don't Feel Like Being Alive'
CLIP 01/15/21
Dr. Dre Released From Hospital After Brain Aneurysm, Ice-T Confirms: He's 'Safe & Looking Good'
CLIP 01/15/21
Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Share First Peeks At 'SVU' Reunion From Set
CLIP 01/15/21
Ashley Tisdale Bares Baby Bump In Crop-Top Selfie As She Hits 7 Months Pregnant
CLIP 01/15/21
Shay Mitchell Admits Having A Second Baby 'Could Be Fun' After 'Experience' With Daughter Atlas
CLIP 01/15/21
Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Videos Of 'Princess' Chicago On Her 3rd Birthday: 'My Heart Is So Full'
CLIP 01/15/21
Blake Shelton Defends New Song 'Minimum Wage' Amid 'Ridiculous' Backlash
CLIP 01/15/21
David Hasselhoff Just Met William Daniels Who Voiced 'Knight Rider's' KITT For The First Time Ever
CLIP 01/15/21
Armie Hammer Scandal: Everything You Need To Know
CLIP 01/15/21
Kelly Clarkson Recalls 'Rude' Treatment On Red Carpets During Her 'American Idol' Days
CLIP 01/15/21
'This Is Us' Star Jennifer C. Holmes Reveals What She Hopes Will Happen To Laurel After Shocking Return
CLIP 01/15/21
Zayn Malik Sparks Engagement Speculation With Gigi Hadid With New Album
CLIP 01/15/21
Lori Harvey Celebrates Birthday with Dad Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan
CLIP 01/15/21
Sarah Ferguson Is So 'Obsessed' With 'Bridgerton' She Watched It Twice
CLIP 01/15/21
Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Baby Bump Ahead Of Workout
CLIP 01/15/21
Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrew East: 'We’re Pregnant'
CLIP 01/15/21
‘High School Musical’s’ Joshua Bassett Undergoes Surgery For Mystery Illness
CLIP 01/15/21
Ben Affleck Blasts ‘Sexist, Racist & Vicious’ Comments About JLo When They Were Dating
CLIP 01/14/21
'A California Christmas': Meet The Real-Life Couple Behind Netflix's Surprise Hit Love Story
CLIP 01/14/21
Pat Sajak & Vanna White Reveal If They Plan On Retiring From 'Wheel Of Fortune' Together
CLIP 01/14/21
Who Is Lori Harvey? Why Michael B. Jordan's Girlfriend Is One To Watch
CLIP 01/14/21
Vivica A. Fox Reveals The 'Honeymoon Period Is Over' On Her Quarantine Romance
CLIP 01/14/21
'Saved By The Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer: 'Prayers Are Appreciated'
CLIP 01/14/21
Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Requests Early Release From Prison Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
CLIP 01/14/21
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Recreates Mom Terri's Bare Baby Bump Photo: 'Third Trimester Love'
CLIP 01/14/21
Wilmer Valderrama & Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Reveal Sex Of First Baby In Epic Skydiving Video
CLIP 01/14/21
Sara Gilbert Weighs In On New 'Talk' Co-Hosts Amanda Kloots & Elaine Welteroth
CLIP 01/14/21
Vanessa Bryant Wants Natalia To Go To College In California
CLIP 01/14/21
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Kicked Him Out Of The House To Write Memoir 'Greenlights'
CLIP 01/14/21
Noah Beck Gushes About Dixie D’Amelio & Teases Their ‘Date Night’ On His New Show
CLIP 01/14/21
Gwen Stefani Says Finding Love With Blake Shelton Was 'A Miracle' After 'Such Devastation'
CLIP 01/14/21
Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Cause Of Sudden Death Revealed
CLIP 01/14/21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprised Kate Middleton For 39th Birthday (Reports)
CLIP 01/14/21
Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Think She & Alex Rodriguez Can Recreate Planned Italian Wedding
CLIP 01/14/21
Siegfried Fischbacher Of Siegfried & Roy Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer At 81
CLIP 01/14/21
Lady Gaga & Jennifer Lopez To Perform At Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ Inauguration
CLIP 01/14/21
Celebrity Makeup Artist Jenna Menard Breaks Down 2021's Must-Know Beauty Trends
CLIP 01/13/21
Michael B. Jordan Drops Flirty Comment On Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Sexy Birthday Photo: 'Gimmie!!'
CLIP 01/13/21
Kyra Sedgwick Says She Got 'Incredibly Lucky' With Husband Kevin Bacon: 'I Feel Grateful'
CLIP 01/13/21
Liam Neeson Initially Thought 'Taken' Would Go 'Straight To Video'
CLIP 01/13/21
Liam Hemsworth Is All Smiles In Shirtless Birthday Snap: 'Here's To A Better Year Than The Last'
CLIP 01/13/21
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause’s Divorce Finalized 1 Year After Split (Reports)
CLIP 01/13/21
Reese Witherspoon Mourns 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell: 'So Heartbroken'
CLIP 01/13/21
Katy Perry Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos With Orlando Bloom For His 44th Birthday
CLIP 01/13/21
Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She & Husband Austin Forsyth Were Diagnosed With COVID-19 During Her Pregancy
CLIP 01/13/21
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Never-Before-Seen Old Audition for 'Love & Hip Hop’
CLIP 01/13/21
Nikki Bella Admits She Hired A Life Coach To Prevent 'Meltdowns' After Welcoming Son Matteo
CLIP 01/13/21
Anne Hathaway Adorably Calls Out Chiwetel Ejiofor's Past Gig As A Backup Singer
CLIP 01/13/21
Gigi Hadid Celebrates 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik's 28th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: 'Love You Long Time'
CLIP 01/13/21
'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Was In 'Harry Potter' & Fans Are Just Now Noticing
CLIP 01/13/21
Demi Lovato Opening Up About Her Near-Fatal Overdose In New Docuseries
CLIP 01/13/21
Tilda Swinton Reveals That She Identifies As Queer
CLIP 01/13/21
Jennifer Hudson Is 'Ready' To Join 'Sex And The City' Revival: 'That Would Be Lovely'
CLIP 01/13/21
Christina Anstead Gets New Tattoo Amid Ant Anstead Divorce
CLIP 01/13/21
Tyler Hubbard Admits It's Been A 'Dream Come True' To Collab With Tim McGraw On New Single
CLIP 01/13/21
Priyanka Chopra Applauds Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: 'Congratulations To Us & Our Kind'
CLIP 01/13/21
Ellen DeGeneres Gets Candid About Her Covid-19 Experience
CLIP 01/13/21
Vanessa Kirby Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Be The Same' After Powerful Experience Making 'Pieces Of A Woman'
CLIP 01/12/21
Ashley Tisdale & Her Husband Had Their Baby Girl's Name Picked Out Before She Got Pregnant
CLIP 01/12/21
Naya Rivera Honored By Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey & 'Glee' Cast On Her 34th Birthday
CLIP 01/12/21
Braunwyn Windham-Burke 'Almost Drank' To Avoid 'RHOC' Reunion: 'I Could Go To Rehab' Instead
CLIP 01/12/21
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Claims Rapper Held Gun To Her Head Twice, Waged 'Relentless Campaign Of Abuse'
CLIP 01/12/21
Mena Suvari Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name & Gets Candid About Pregnancy At 41
CLIP 01/12/21
Did ‘Bridgerton’s’ Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor Have Instant Chemistry? Intimacy Coordinator Dishes All!
CLIP 01/12/21
Spike Lee's Children Satchel & Jackson Lee Spill On Their Dad's Goofy Side: 'He's Like A Kid!"
CLIP 01/12/21
‘The Bachelor’: Ashley I. Blasts Victoria For Coming After Marylynn
CLIP 01/12/21
Cassie Randolph’s Rumored Boyfriend Seemingly Shades Colton Underwood With 'Creep' Song | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 01/12/21
Rob Lowe Claims Neighbor Prince Harry Is Sporting A Ponytail
CLIP 01/12/21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Simone Cries While Accepting Gotham Award On His Behalf
CLIP 01/12/21
Ken Jennings Says Alex Trebek Was 'So Encouraging' About Him Guest Hosting 'Jeopardy!' In The Future
CLIP 01/11/21
'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Reveals Hidden Detail In The Duke of Hastings' Costumes
CLIP 01/11/21
Dwayne Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Offers To 'Clean' His Muscles In Hilarious Video
CLIP 01/11/21
Vogue's Kamala Harris Cover Sparks Controversy: Is The Portrait A 'Major Miss'?
CLIP 01/11/21
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Lock Lips In First Instagram Photo Together
CLIP 01/11/21
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Snuggles With Chandler Powell As Due Date Nears: 'All The Love In The World'
CLIP 01/11/21
Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With The Royal Family For The Queen's Trooping The Colour?
CLIP 01/11/21
Sarah Jessica Parker Assures She Doesn't 'Dislike' Kim Cattrall Following 'Sex And The City' Revival News
CLIP 01/11/21
Demi Lovato Debuts Pastel Pink Pixie Cut
CLIP 01/11/21
Gabrielle Union Surprises Dwyane Wade With Classic Mercedes For His Birthday
CLIP 01/11/21
Regina King Gets Candid On Turning 50: 'I'm More Comfortable In My Own Skin'
CLIP 01/11/21
Leslie Odom Jr. Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Made Him 'Appreciate' Life More
CLIP 01/11/21
Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Impressive Dance Move
CLIP 01/11/21
Priyanka Chopra Wants 'As Many' Kids With Nick Jonas As She Can Have
CLIP 01/11/21
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Make Relationship Instagram Official
CLIP 01/11/21
Paul Bettany Once Made Chadwick Boseman Laugh So Hard He Broke Character
CLIP 01/10/21
Elizabeth Olsen Reveals 'WandaVision' Gives 'A Wink' To 'Full House'
CLIP 01/10/21
Arnold Schwarzenegger Condemns Capitol Riots, Calls Donald Trump 'Worst President Ever'
CLIP 01/10/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Quit Social Media For Good After 'Hate' From Trolls (Report)
CLIP 01/10/21
Kate Middleton Celebrates 39th Birthday With Tribute To Frontline Workers
CLIP 01/09/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.