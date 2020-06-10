Also available on the nbc app

Ludacris is reflecting on the civil unrest sweeping the nation and beyond, and what we can do next to keep the momentum going. The hip-hop superstar tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles his reaction to the continued Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd, and why he believes the global outcry is "just a start" to lasting social change. Luda also reveals he spoke with Floyd's family while paying his respect to the late Houston native, and thanked them for their strength. The rapper also shares the inspiration behind his website KidNation, which helps educate young people about love, tolerance, positivity and more, and the timely new music video "Get Along," out now.

Appearing: