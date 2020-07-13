Also available on the nbc app

Is "Fast & Furious" going where it has never gone before? The action-packed franchise is already known for its high-speed car chases and gravity-defying stunts, but according to Ludacris, "F9" may be taking the characters into uncharted territory in the next installment. The rapper and actor hinted at an out-of-this-world storyline when he appeared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." Screenwriter Chris Morgan has also teased the possibility of an outer space adventure for Dominic Toretto and his crew, previously telling Entertainment Weekly, "I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: 'Is it badass? Is it awesome? Will the audience love it?'"

