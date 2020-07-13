Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ludacris Hints That 'Fast & Furious' Is Going To Outer Space

CLIP07/13/20
Also available on the nbc app

Is "Fast & Furious" going where it has never gone before? The action-packed franchise is already known for its high-speed car chases and gravity-defying stunts, but according to Ludacris, "F9" may be taking the characters into uncharted territory in the next installment. The rapper and actor hinted at an out-of-this-world storyline when he appeared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." Screenwriter Chris Morgan has also teased the possibility of an outer space adventure for Dominic Toretto and his crew, previously telling Entertainment Weekly, "I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: 'Is it badass? Is it awesome? Will the audience love it?'"

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Fast & Furious, f9, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, The Jess Cagle Show, movies
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.