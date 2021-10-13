Ben Affleck Teases He's Helping Santa Finish Christmas Presents For His Kids: 'He Relies On Me'
Ludacris is ready to drop new music. The 44-year-old "Karma's World" creator confirmed to Access Hollywood that he is dropping new music in 2022. "Part of the reason you haven't heard an album from me is because I have put all of my time and energy into [Karma's World]," he said. "But yes, now that this is in cruise control, I will be working on some Ludacris music, and it will be dropping next year for sure." The rapper has been busy on his new animated series "Karma's World" which follows a girl named Karma as she spreads positivity through her music. The series features the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Fisher. "Karma's World" comes out on Netflix Friday, Oct. 15.