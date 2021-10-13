Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ludacris Confirms New Music Is On The Way: 'It Will Be Dropping Next Year' (Exclusive)

CLIP10/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ludacris is ready to drop new music. The 44-year-old "Karma's World" creator confirmed to Access Hollywood that he is dropping new music in 2022. "Part of the reason you haven't heard an album from me is because I have put all of my time and energy into [Karma's World]," he said. "But yes, now that this is in cruise control, I will be working on some Ludacris music, and it will be dropping next year for sure." The rapper has been busy on his new animated series "Karma's World" which follows a girl named Karma as she spreads positivity through her music. The series features the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Fisher. "Karma's World" comes out on Netflix Friday, Oct. 15.

Appearing:
Tags: Ludacris, Karma's World, Chris Bridges, ludacris music, Fast and Furious
S2021 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.