Also available on the nbc app

Ludacris is ready to drop new music. The 44-year-old "Karma's World" creator confirmed to Access Hollywood that he is dropping new music in 2022. "Part of the reason you haven't heard an album from me is because I have put all of my time and energy into [Karma's World]," he said. "But yes, now that this is in cruise control, I will be working on some Ludacris music, and it will be dropping next year for sure." The rapper has been busy on his new animated series "Karma's World" which follows a girl named Karma as she spreads positivity through her music. The series features the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Fisher. "Karma's World" comes out on Netflix Friday, Oct. 15.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution