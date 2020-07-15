Also available on the nbc app

Lucy Hale would love to share the screen with Meghan Markle! The actress chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about allegedly starring in 2006's unaired pilot for "Secrets of a Small Town" with the now-Duchess of Sussex and admitted that she's down to team up with the royal should another opportunity ever present itself. "I think she's so beautiful, so talented," Lucy said. "I'm glad they're living their life, doing their own thing. That's amazing." The "Pretty Little Liars" alum also dished about her new movie "A Nice Girl Like You" and having to step outside of her comfort zone with her sexuality! "A Nice Girl Like You" is available to buy or rent On Demand July 17.

Appearing: