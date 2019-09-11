Lucy Hale Gushes Over Shay Mitchell: 'Only She Can Look That Amazing 9 Months Pregnant'

Also available on the NBC app

Lucy Hale is so excited for her former "Pretty Little Liars" co-star. The actress gushed over Shay Mitchell's pregnancy when she caught up with Access Hollywood at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. "She's glowing," Lucy said of her pal. "Only she can look that amazing 9 months pregnant." The 30-year-old actress also dished about her recent move to NYC for her CW show "Katy Keene," which premieres next year.

