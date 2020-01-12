Also available on the nbc app

Lucy Hale is the biggest JLo stan! The "Katy Keene" actress adorably gushed about Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards while chatting with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on the red carpet. "I love her!" Lucy said. "I just think she is iconic! I might just go photobomb a picture until her security pushes me away!" The "Pretty Little Liars" alum also dished about her gorgeous "mint-chocolate chip" gown and her forthcoming new series on The CW.

