Lucy Hale Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety: 'The Greatest Thing I've Ever Done'

Lucy Hale celebrated a major self-love milestone. On Tuesday, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum shared an emotional message on Instagram about being one year sober, posting a pic of a cake with "1 Year" on it. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," she wrote.

