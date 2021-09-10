Ava Phillippe Admits She 'Wouldn't Change A Thing' About Having Famous Parents
CLIP 01/10/22
Main Content
Lucy Hale has so much love for her furry friend! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Show in Central Park debuting the designer's Spring 2022 Collection, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum gushed over her dog Elvis and shared that she nearly got a tattoo of his face earlier this week! Plus, Lucy revealed her favorite love song and her favorite romantic spots.