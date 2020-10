Also available on the nbc app

Lucille Ball's only great-granddaughter has died at just 31 years old. Desiree Anzalone passed away "peacefully" on Sept. 27 after battling Stage 4 breast cancer, her mother Julia Arnaz confirmed to People magazine on Friday. Julia told the outlet that Desiree was not only beautiful inside and out but also a talented photographer and musician, and more reminiscent of the late iconic comedienne than she is.

