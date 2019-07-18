Luann de Lesseps Hints She's Not Done With 'RHONY': 'Where Are They Going To Find Another Countess?'

Also available on the NBC app

Luann de Lesseps is laughing off the rumors that she's officially done with "The Real Housewives of New York." Ahead of part two of the Bravo hit's Season 11 reunion, the countess dished to Access on whether she'd be back for No. 12. Plus, Luann gets candid about her cabaret show, "Countess and Friends"; Ramona Singer's "lies"; her disappointment with Barbara Kavovit; the ups and downs of her sobriety journey and the one ex she's not friends with.

