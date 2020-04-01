Also available on the nbc app

Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Luann revealed why she hit the "reset button" on casually drinking again. Dorinda opened up about why she felt like she needed to redo herself this season. Ramona also spilled about what it's been like quarantining with her ex-husband Mario. Plus, the three ladies explained why Bethenny Frankel's exit on the show allowed the cast to "breathe."

