Luann de Lesseps Confirms She 'Met Someone In Mexico': 'I'm Seeing Him Once & A While'

Luann de Lesseps is spilling all of the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the countess breaks down all the drama that is happening on this season of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Luann says Heather Thomson was "not assaulted" by Leah McSweeney despite her recent claims and reveals that Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer might return to the hit Bravo show next year. Luann also confirms that she's seeing someone new after meeting him in Mexico and looks back on the time she made out with Hugh Grant. Plus, the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer reveals how shooting "Housewives All-Stars" went and says she wants to pose for Playboy.

