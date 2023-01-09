Main Content

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Pleads For Respect As Crazed Fans Flood Utah Match-Up To See Her

CLIP01/09/23

LSU gymnast, and social media influencer, Olivia Dunne is calling on her fans to show some respect. The 20-year-old athlete posted a statement on Twitter after crazed crowds of teenagers caused chaos at her team's match-up against Utah over the weekend. "I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.

