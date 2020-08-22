Also available on the nbc app

Jordan Peele's latest series, "Lovecraft Country," blends racial commentary with supernatural forces. The unique premise is just one of the reasons why the series, starring Michael K. Williams, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett, is a must-see. Jurnee and Jonathan talked to All Access about the importance of the show and each gushed over their powerful onscreen dynamic. "She's lightning, and I'm thunder," Jonathan said. "Lovecraft Country" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Appearing: