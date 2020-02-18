'Love Island's' Caroline Flack Dated Prince Harry And Harry Styles

Also available on the NBC app

Former host of "Love Island" Caroline Flack took her own life on Saturday as she awaited trial for an alleged assault of her boyfriend, that she had plead not guilty to. She was 40 years old. Some of the tough times Caroline went through also included when her love life was under scrutiny. She dated both Harry Styles and Prince Harry. She said this about the royal romance on ITV's "This Morning" in 2015, "It wasn't really a relationship the thing is I had to talk about the fact the effect it caused because it was so intrusive… It's people standing outside my dad's house my mom's house... And literally just going for my family."

