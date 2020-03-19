Also available on the NBC app

Social distancing doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to romance! "Love is Blind" couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton join Miley Cyrus on her new Instagram series "Bright Minded" to share their tips on how to date while maintaining isolation guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No one should know better than the reality stars – they met, fell in love and got engaged within six days on the hit Netflix series, and more than a year later they're happily married.

