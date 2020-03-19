Access
WEEKDAYS

'Love Is Blind's' Lauren & Cameron Share Social Distancing Romance Tips With Miley Cyrus

CLIP03/18/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Social distancing doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to romance! "Love is Blind" couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton join Miley Cyrus on her new Instagram series "Bright Minded" to share their tips on how to date while maintaining isolation guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No one should know better than the reality stars – they met, fell in love and got engaged within six days on the hit Netflix series, and more than a year later they're happily married.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, love is blind, lauren speed, cameron hamilton, love is blind couples, lauren speed cameron hamilton, Miley Cyrus, coronavirus, covid 19, pandemic, social distancing
S2020 E05 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Class Of 2020 Gets Creative With Graduation Celebrations In Quarantine
CLIP 06/12/20
'Live PD' & 'Cops' Canceled: How TV Is Changing After George Floyd's Death
CLIP 06/12/20
Did Meghan Markle Cut Ties With BFF Jessica Mulroney Over White Privilege Accusations?
CLIP 06/12/20
Khloé Kardashian Gets Love From Ex Tristan Thompson
CLIP 06/12/20
Angelina Jolie Adopts Disabled Bunnies For Daughter During Quarantine
CLIP 06/12/20
Meghan Markle 'Absolutely' Still Involved With UK Patronage Smart Works, CEO Reveals
CLIP 06/12/20
Lea Michele's Nail Artist Defends Her Amid 'Glee' Co-Stars' Backlash: 'She's A Warrior'
CLIP 06/12/20
Mariah Carey Postpones 30th Anniversary Celebration To Respect Black Lives Matter Movement
CLIP 06/12/20
’90 Day Fiancé’: David & Annie Reveal If They’re Trying To Have A Baby
CLIP 06/12/20
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Surprise Her Son With New Goldendoodle Puppy: 'I Love Him!'
CLIP 06/12/20
Prince Harry Joins Virtual Meeting With Invictus Athletes
CLIP 06/12/20
'The Bachelor' Names Matt James As Show's First Black Lead | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/12/20
Dave Chappelle Gives Passionate Speech About George Floyd In Fiery Netflix Special
CLIP 06/12/20
Sharon Stone Relives Being Struck By Lightning In The Kitchen
CLIP 06/12/20
Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About Breonna Taylor: ‘It Breaks My Heart’
CLIP 06/12/20
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Sex Of Their Baby On The Way
CLIP 06/12/20
Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Apologizes After Being Accused Of Using 'White Privilege'
CLIP 06/11/20
'AGT': Frenchie Babyy Reacts To Simon Cowell Calling His Mom
CLIP 06/11/20
Lea Michele's 'Glee' Co-Star Samantha Ware Reveals Shocking New Claims About Their Time On Set
CLIP 06/11/20
'Star Wars' Icon Mark Hamill Surprised Nurse Chloé Ducos & Gave Her 'The Thrill Of A Lifetime'
CLIP 06/11/20
Andra Day: 'Put Your Money & Your Vote & Your Action Where Your Heart Is'
CLIP 06/11/20
John Boyega Flashback: The 'Star Wars' Icon's First Interview With Access
CLIP 06/11/20
Chad Daybell & Lori Vallow Likely To Face More Charges, Legal Expert Says: 'This Is Just The Beginning'
CLIP 06/11/20
'Queer Eye's' Tan France On Becoming A U.S. Citizen After 'Really Hard 20 Years': 'It's Such A Relief'
CLIP 06/11/20
Chrissy Teigen Has Breast Implants Removed & Receives Hilarious Note From Her Daughter
CLIP 06/11/20
Hayden Panettiere Hugs Daughter In Rare Throwback Photo: 'Can't Believe My Baby Is 5'
CLIP 06/11/20
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo Of 4 Kids Posing Together: 'My Whole Heart'
CLIP 06/11/20
Shea Couleé Is Using Her Platform For Activism: ‘I Have A Responsibility’
CLIP 06/11/20
Prince Harry Admits To Feeling Pressure For Archie's Future Amid COVID-19
CLIP 06/11/20
‘Riverdale’: Marisol Nichols Confirms She’s Returning As Hermione Lodge (Exclusive)
CLIP 06/11/20
Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Dress Up As Belle From ‘Beauty And The Beast’
CLIP 06/11/20
Kylie & Kendall Jenner Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary Of Dad Caitlyn's Transition: 'She's Our Hero'
CLIP 06/11/20
Kelly Clarkson Files To Divorce Brandon Blackstock
CLIP 06/11/20
Kelly Ripa Gives Son Joaquin Hair Cut
CLIP 06/11/20
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shades 'The Bachelor': It 'Barely Works' For Finding Love | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/11/20
Queen Elizabeth Joins Princess Anne For First Public Video Call
CLIP 06/11/20
Jason Derulo Eats 22 Hamburgers To Celebrate 22 Million TikTok Followers
CLIP 06/11/20
Wendy Williams Announces 'Wendy@Home' Won't Be Returning
CLIP 06/11/20
Todd Chrisley Slams Woman Over Comment About His Biracial Granddaughter
CLIP 06/11/20
Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe & Gianna
CLIP 06/11/20
Josh Gad's Daughters Weren't Fans Of His Wild 'Artemis Fowl' Look
CLIP 06/10/20
Emma Watson Supports Transgender Community Amid J.K. Rowling Backlash
CLIP 06/10/20
DOJ's Request For Prince Andrew Interview Is 'Very Big Deal,' Legal Expert Says
CLIP 06/10/20
How Charlize Theron, Chris Pratt & Gal Gadot Got Discovered
CLIP 06/10/20
'America's Got Talent's' Cristina Rae Reacts To Earning Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer
CLIP 06/10/20
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Archie Will Celebrate Prince Philip's Birthday
CLIP 06/10/20
Ludacris Reveals He Spoke With George Floyd's Family: 'We Thanked Them For Their Strength'
CLIP 06/10/20
Lisa Vanderpump Admits She's 'Deeply Saddened' Over 'Vanderpump Rules' Firings
CLIP 06/10/20
Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard 'Restricted' From Her Parents' Home: 'Our Story Is Difficult'
CLIP 06/10/20
Megyn Kelly Trashes HBO Max For Temporarily Pulling 'Gone With The Wind'
CLIP 06/10/20
Kevin Hart’s 2-Year-Old Son Has Cutest Backyard Bubble Party
CLIP 06/10/20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's 'Intense' Parenting Challenges In Quarantine Made Them Stronger
CLIP 06/10/20
George Floyd's Brother Pleads Congress To Address Police Brutality: 'Make It Stop'
CLIP 06/10/20
Aaron Carter & Girlfriend Melanie Martin Suffer Miscarriage
CLIP 06/10/20
Queen Latifah's Powerful Advice For The Next Generation: 'This Is Your World. Take Over.'
CLIP 06/10/20
J.K. Rowling Defends Transgender Comments As Eddie Redmayne Speaks Out Against Her
CLIP 06/10/20
Iggy Azalea Is A Proud Mom To Baby Boy: 'He Is Not A Secret'
CLIP 06/10/20
Human Remains Of Two Children Found At Chad Daybell’s Idaho Home
CLIP 06/10/20
Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Reflects On Daughter Drowning 2 Years Ago
CLIP 06/10/20
Is Beyoncé Signing $100M Deal With Disney?
CLIP 06/10/20
Rachel Lindsay Tells Becca Kufrin Her Fiancé Is 'The Problem' Over Supporting Cops I Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/10/20
Oprah Winfrey Says America Is On A ‘Tipping Point’ Over Systematic Racism
CLIP 06/10/20
Heidi Klum Brings Singer To Tears With 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer
CLIP 06/10/20
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton To Wed After Quarantine (Report)
CLIP 06/10/20
Lizzo Shuts Down Fat Shamers In Powerful Body Positive Video
CLIP 06/10/20
3 Generations Of Black Men Have Powerful Talk In Viral Video
CLIP 06/09/20
Is There A 'Glee' Curse? Inside The Show's Controversies & Tragedies
CLIP 06/09/20
MTV Fires 'The Challenge's' Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments
CLIP 06/09/20
Ivy League Student Who Grew Up Homeless Tells Her Inspiring Story
CLIP 06/09/20
Couple Gets Engaged At Black Lives Matter Protest: Their Sweet Story
CLIP 06/09/20
Authorities May Know How Madeleine McCann Died
CLIP 06/09/20
Bar Refaeli Signs Plea Deal In Tax Evasion Case, Mom Will Serve 16 Months In Prison (Report)
CLIP 06/09/20
'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Over Racist Actions Toward Faith Stowers
CLIP 06/09/20
Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson Send Pizzas To Victims Of Sex Trafficking & Exploitation
CLIP 06/09/20
Prince Philip Poses Alongside Queen Elizabeth In Rare Photo To Mark 99th Birthday
CLIP 06/09/20
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Racial Injustice
CLIP 06/09/20
George Floyd's Funeral Attended By Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum & More
CLIP 06/09/20
Wayne Brady Turns Table On 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' Race Joke
CLIP 06/09/20
Niecy Nash Claims Police Pulled Taser On Her Son In A Traffic Stop
CLIP 06/09/20
Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Will Likely Work For A Living, Says Prince Edward's Wife
CLIP 06/09/20
Al Roker & Craig Melvin Get Honest About Black Fatherhood
CLIP 06/09/20
Yvette Nicole Brown Says Fight Against Racial Inequality Is Out Of Black Peoples' Hands
CLIP 06/09/20
Porsha Williams Details Encounter With KKK At 6: ‘They Threw Rocks At Us’
CLIP 06/09/20
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Share Romance Update: We're 'Excited For The Future' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/09/20
Jennifer Lopez Offers To Meet Fan For #AllInChallenge: 'We All Need To Come Together'
CLIP 06/09/20
Kate Middleton Takes Virtual Tour Of Addiction Treatment Center
CLIP 06/09/20
Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell & More Celebrate ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 10th Anniversary
CLIP 06/09/20
Sophie Turner Claps Back At Fan Who Questioned Black Lives Matter Protests
CLIP 06/09/20
Jamie Foxx Shares Heartbreaking Story Of Teaching Kids About Black Lives Matter Movement
CLIP 06/09/20
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 06/09/20
Brotherly Dance Duo Leaves 'AGT' Stunned With Emotional & Acrobatic Routine (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 06/08/20
Dr. Mike's Best Summer Tips For Staying Safe During Coronavirus
CLIP 06/08/20
Couple Who Married At Protest Calls Moment 'Once In A Lifetime' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 06/08/20
Student Makes M.I.T. History As First Black Female Student Body President
CLIP 06/08/20
Toddlers Hugging Wow Internet & Their Dads React
CLIP 06/08/20
Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Chilling Methods Broken Down
CLIP 06/08/20
Vanessa Bryant's Lawsuit Claims Kobe's Death Cost Family 'Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars'
CLIP 06/08/20
Tyler Cameron Slams 'All Lives Matter' Comment In Powerful Post About Racism | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/08/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.