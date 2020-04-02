Also available on the NBC app

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers won't be getting engaged anytime soon! The "Love Is Blind" couple explained to Access Hollywood why they are taking things slow this time around even amid being quarantined together. The pair revealed that when the time does happen, they really don't know who will propose to who! Plus, the couple played a fun round of "Quarantine Confessions," where they spilled cheeky details about one another.

