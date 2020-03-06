Also available on the NBC app

"Love Is Blind's" Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers join Access Hollywood in the "Love Shack," where they give people advice for their relationships. The fun segment comes after the hit Netflix show's reunion, where it was revealed that the couple is still dating after Damian turned her down at the altar. One woman even gets emotional while talking with the stars and starts crying. The couple relates how their relationship played out on the Netflix show, where they got engaged without seeing each other after meeting each other in "the pods," and use their personal experience to help the ladies with their relationship issues.

