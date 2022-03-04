Main Content

'Love Is Blind' Stars Deepti, Natalie & Sal On Saying No At Alter & Current Love Life

CLIP03/04/22

Deepti Vempati, Natalie Lee and Salvador Perez chatted with Access Hollywood about their heartbreaking journey on "Love Is Blind." The trio, who all left the show unmarried, shared why they said no at the alter to their respective partners. Natalie revealed that she did continue her relationship with Shayne Jansen but explained why things just ultimately didn't work out between them. Plus, Deepti called out Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee for not making her feel good enough.

