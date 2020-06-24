Also available on the nbc app

Mark Anthony Cuevas is speaking out with his side of the story. The "Love Is Blind" star has denied multiple allegations of cheating following the news of his split from former co-star Lauren "LC" Chamblin. The drama between the pair began after a Reddit user claimed the 26-year-old fitness trainer was dating someone else and shared a photo of what appeared to be Mark out with another woman. LC subsequently confirmed their breakup in statement, writing, "Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now." However, Mark refuted her version of events in a statement of his own that read, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself."

