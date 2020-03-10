Also available on the NBC app

Surprise! "Love Is Blind" star Jessica Batten brought plenty of drama during the first season of Netflix's hit dating show — but there's one secret that she has never revealed until now! In an Instagram Story Q&A, Jessica confessed that she and fellow contestant Kelly Chase had known each other for a decade before they both signed up for the dating experiment. Kelly also confirmed the revelation on her account by writing, "Jessica and I actually met 10 or 11 years ago from an ex-boyfriend's same social circle."

