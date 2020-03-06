Also available on the NBC app

Is love really blind? Damian and Giannina stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about their relationship after starring on the hit Netflix series, "Love Is Blind." Damian revealed that Giannina still has yet to meet his parents. As fans of the show can recall, Damian's parents had a bit of reticence when it came to meeting his then-fiancée at the time of filming. Plus, the couple revealed what is next for their relationship.

