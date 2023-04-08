Love is truly blind for Bartise Bowden. The "Love Is Blind" star took to Instagram on Friday to announce the arrival of his first child. "Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," the 27-year-old wrote alongside photos and videos of his newborn son. Bartise did not disclose the mother of his baby or his son’s name in the post.

