Main Content

'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Child

CLIP04/08/23

Love is truly blind for Bartise Bowden. The "Love Is Blind" star took to Instagram on Friday to announce the arrival of his first child. "Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," the 27-year-old wrote alongside photos and videos of his newborn son. Bartise did not disclose the mother of his baby or his son’s name in the post.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: love is blind, babies, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.