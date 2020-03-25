Also available on the nbc app

"Love is Blind" stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about finding love on the hit Netflix show. The pair revealed if they're ready to start a family. The couple also shared how Cameron is getting along with Lauren's dad after their bumpy start. Plus, watch the pair go head-to-head sharing intimate details about each other while participating in the viral "Couples Challenge" game.

