Also available on the NBC app

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum Sincere Show is one of the latest celebrities to reveal he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The rapper shared a heartbreaking Instagram video from his hospital bed, where he revealed that the disease had caused him to develop pneumonia in both lungs and that it was hard for him to breathe. Regardless, the 32-year-old told his viewers to stay positive, and encouraged them to follow social distancing protocols.

Appearing: